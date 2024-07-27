Reds vs. Rays Highlights

- Advertisement
In today’s edition: Cooper Flagg puts on a show, the last Americans standing, from the campaign trail to the mound, and more.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk some trade deadline deals, Dylan Cease's no-hitter for the Padres and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Rays are receiving a trio of minor-league players in return for the former ALCS MVP.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
In a pair of deals before the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies and Orioles swapped big leaguers, and the Boston Red Sox acquired pitcher James Paxton from the Dodgers.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Follow these four tips to dominate your fantasy football draft.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.