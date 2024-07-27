Reds vs. Rays Highlights

- Advertisement
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
The Rays are receiving a trio of minor-league players in return for the former ALCS MVP.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Bowman, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL on July 1.
In today's edition: Why men's soccer is a JV event, five NFL faces in new places, we already have an Olympics scandal, and more.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.
Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic, but will return to the booth with the CW's college football coverage.
Larson won under caution after NASCAR's late call for Ryan Preece's crash.
Hauser's extension is the latest payday for the 2024 NBA champs, as a busy offseason gives the Celtics a projected $225 million payroll next season.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.