Reds vs. Pirates Highlights -- Game 1

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — It's been a different kind of week for head coach Ryan Dinwiddie and the Toronto Argonauts. After registering six consecutive wins to open its season, Toronto resumed practising this week following its first loss of the year, a 20-7 setback in Calgary on Aug. 4. The Argos (6-1) look to resume their winning ways Sunday night when they host the Ottawa Redblacks (3-5) before heading into their final bye week of the season. "I was kind of glad it (loss) finally happened," Dinwiddie said fo