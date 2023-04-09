Reds vs Phillies Highlights

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. Canada's Brad Gushue eliminated four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden with a 9-1 rout in a qualification game Saturday afternoon at TD Place. "That certainly went a little more lopsided than we anticipated today," Gushue said. "But we were making some more shots and I think they felt a little bit of urgency to push a little harder than they probably needed to. "It created some opportunities for us