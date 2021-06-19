Reds vs. Padres Highlights

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Luke Richardson didn't envision his debut as an NHL head coach coming this way. But he'll take it — and so will the underdog, never-say-die Canadiens, who now sit an improbable two victories from the Stanley Cup final following another crazy twist in an incredible season. Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the night at 12:53 of overtime and Carey Price made 43 saves as Montreal defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in this third-round matchup hours af