Reds vs. Padres Highlights
Myers' two solo homers help lead Padres to 8-2 win
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers homered twice and doubled, Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer and Chris Paddack struck out 11 in five impressive innings to match his career high for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 Friday night. The Padres have hit seven homers in winning the first two games of the four-game series. They came into the series struggling badly after losing 13 of 17 games, including going just 1-5 on a trip through New York and Colorado. Coming off a 6-4 thriller Thurs