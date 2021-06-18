Reds vs. Padres Highlights
Caratini's walk-off homer in the 9th lifts Padres
38 points from Khris Middleton and Giannis was pretty damn good, too.
Brayden Point extended his goal streak to six games as he buried the tie-breaking tally late in the second period to lead the Bolts over the Isles in Game 3.
The Yankees pulled off a wacky triple play Thursday night in an 8-4 win over the reeling Blue Jays.
Rory McIroy overcame his first-round demons to shoot his way into contention at the U.S. Open.
A former Blackhawks video coach who allegedly sexually assaulted two players during the 2010 playoffs was reportedly shielded from police by the team.
Rick Carlisle will reportedly leave the Mavericks.
Phil Mickelson's quest to complete the career Grand Slam got off to a rocky start in Round 1 of the U.S. Open.
The Clippers won't have Kawhi Leonard in Game 6 against the Jazz.
The D-backs haven't won a road game since April 25.
She still plans to compete in the Olympics.
Ross Stripling profusely apologized for showing up teammate Joe Panik during the Blue Jays' latest loss.
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel may have a new home before a Stanley Cup champion is crowned.
Starting pitching was a huge concern for the Blue Jays earlier this season, but the rotation is starting to right the ship.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Knicks forward RJ Barrett are getting acquainted with each other at Canada's training camp ahead of the Olympic Qualifier. Thus far, it's gone pretty well.
There was interest from across the league, but Rod Brind'Amour has decided to stay home.
Kevin Durant produced a playoff performance for the history books against the Bucks in Game 5 while Chris Paul's terrible run of luck in the playoffs continued as he entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
Denmark scored less than two minutes into the game.
The Montreal Canadiens evened up their series with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, capitalizing on Chandler Stephenson's absence.
A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday: ___ EASING UP Major League Baseball has taken another big step in relaxing coronavirus regulations, allowing fully vaccinated players and staff to stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses, according to a memo sent by the league and players’ association Wednesday. Other restrictions related to travel on buses and planes were also eased, including an end to monitor testing. PCR intake testing for vaccinated players and staff rejoin
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald cried foul Thursday after losing a controversial split decision to Brazilian veteran Gleison Tibau at PFL 5. The judges scored the bout 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for Tibau, who was outstruck 81-32 over the three rounds. MacDonald just shook his head when the decision was announced and walked away while Tibau celebrated. "I think it was a clear robbery," MacDonald said after the fight, "I thought I was dominant in this fight. It was