Reds vs. Padres Highlights

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday: ___ EASING UP Major League Baseball has taken another big step in relaxing coronavirus regulations, allowing fully vaccinated players and staff to stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses, according to a memo sent by the league and players’ association Wednesday. Other restrictions related to travel on buses and planes were also eased, including an end to monitor testing. PCR intake testing for vaccinated players and staff rejoin