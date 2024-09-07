Reds vs. Mets Highlights

Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
The Packers' situation went from bad to worse at the end of their season-opening loss to the Eagles.
The first NFL drive in São Paulo ended in something weird.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets being the hottest team in baseball, Matt Chapman’s extension with the Giants, Emmanuel Clase being elite and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The NFL's first trip to South America was a fun one with Green Bay and Philadelphia providing fireworks all night
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has agreed on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.
For the first time since 2006, an American man will play for the title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz will face Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share his 4 burning fantasy questions and matchups to watch in Week 1. Tera Roberts finishes the show by providing her 'Make or Break' starts for the week.
Dan Devine is joined by James Herbert from CBS Sports to talk about the 6 teams that they are most curious about heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Aspinwall was a married father-of-two who worked as a math teacher at the school.
While the eyes of the nation are focused on the high-profile college football matchups this weekend, there are even more important battles unfolding off it.
Warren’s journey from the children’s cancer ward to the 110,000-seat Big House is the kind of inspiring story that makes college sports so special.
First four dates of LIV Golf's schedule include debut in Saudi Arabia, return to successful Australia venue.
Aaron Judge matched his longest home run drought of the season by failing to hit one on Tuesday.
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?