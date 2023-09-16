Reds vs. Mets Highlights
India, Greene lead Reds to a 5-3 victory over Mets
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
An 80-minute due to early morning fog caused problems later on at the BMW PGA Championship.
These players are coming into the NHL season with plenty of hype, but could be worth avoiding in fantasy.
USA Basketball is back atop the FIBA men’s world rankings, even after failing to medal at the World Cup. The Americans flipped spots with Spain for No. 1 in the world in the updated rankings that were released Friday, reclaiming the top spot that they lost late last year. Spain is now No. 2, and World Cup champion Germany soared eight spots to No. 3 on the world list — the best in that program's history. It's certainly possible now that the Americans will keep the top spot leading into the Paris
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minut
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
The former Patriots stars, who won three Super Bowls together, also reunited for a hilarious NFL Kickoff campaign alongside other retired players
Murray defeated Leandro Riedi in a three-hour epic at Manchester’s AO Arena before breaking down in tears.
TORONTO — Hard-throwing pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. The righty was active for Friday's game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move. Pearson has a 5-2 record with a 5.18 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts over 40 innings this season. Francis has one win with a 1.73 ERA over 36 1/3 innings pitched and 35 strikeouts. Toronto si
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Not even first-round NHL draft picks are immune to the perils of airline travel.
Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen will all enter the season on expiring contracts. In pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes decided it was worth the risk.
The NBA board of governors just approved a new policy that prohibits a team from resting two star players in the same game. A "star" is defined as someone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the last three years. We went through every team ...
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadephia's Bryce Harper was ejected for throwing his bat in frustration after he struck out in the third inning Friday night at St. Louis. Zack Thompson fanned Harper on a slow curveball to end the third. Harper hurled his bat from the batter's box up the third-base line in foul territory. It landed about 75 feet away, in front of the Phillies' dugout. Plate umpire Alex Tosi ejected Harper after the bat toss, and Harper yelled at Tosi before leaving the field. The Phillies we
Lionel Messi is healthy, but whether he will play vs. Atlanta United remains a mystery.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fastest at the Marina Bay circuit with championship leader Max Verstappen third.