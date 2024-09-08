Reds vs. Mets Highlights

Even by Mets standards, this was bad.
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a fractured wrist. Though he's having a down season, McNeil has played well since the All-Star break.
It's been a disastrous game for the Buffaloes.
Sabalenka made the finals at the US Open last year and has won the last two Australian Open singles titles
Boggs played 18 seasons in the majors with the Red Sox, Yankees and Rays.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets being the hottest team in baseball, Matt Chapman’s extension with the Giants, Emmanuel Clase being elite and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The first NFL drive in São Paulo ended in something weird.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has agreed on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share his 4 burning fantasy questions and matchups to watch in Week 1. Tera Roberts finishes the show by providing her 'Make or Break' starts for the week.
The San Diego Padres lost a game to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in which they were one out and one strike away from winning a game that could be crucial in a playoff race.
Aspinwall was a married father-of-two who worked as a math teacher at the school.
Henderson earned his place alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
Boston College ran for 268 yards.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been struggling with PTSD and has been placed on the non-football injury list. He is ineligible for the Chief's first four games.
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.