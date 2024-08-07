Reds vs. Marlins Highlights
Elly De La Cruz and the Reds take on Max Meyer and the Marlins on August 6, 2024
In today’s edition: Cooper Flagg puts on a show, the last Americans standing, from the campaign trail to the mound, and more.
The Browns will need Deshaun Watson to carry the load as RB Nick Chubb continues to rehab from injury. Amari Cooper will be his first target, barring a trade of him to San Francisco for Aiyuk.
With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Ros Gold-Onwude to talk about the success of Team USA in men’s basketball, what it means for LeBron’s legacy, what to watch for when the WNBA returns after the Olympic break and who will make the women’s team in 2028?
Team USA's Wettstein finishes sixth in a thrilling final at Place de la Concorde.
Echikunwoke claimed silver in the women's hammer throw.
Which NFL teams have yet to name their Week 1 starting quarterback?
With Yahoo's default trade deadline looming, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some final deal suggestions.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Bulldogs went 13-1 in 2023 after missing the four-team College Football Playoff.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Facing elimination and down a man due to injury, Team USA's 3x3 men's team went out with a whimper against the Netherlands.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
Dearica Hamby dropped nine points on Saturday night to push the United States past China for a second time in a matter of hours.
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.