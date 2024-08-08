Reds vs. Marlins Highlights

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win over Brazil, preview Thursday’s game against Serbia and go through all of the NBA news they can find.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
In a microcosm of what's to come, Williams was very much under the spotlight in the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
“I don't want them to be better,” Emma Hayes said after the USWNT's 1-0 Olympic semifinal win over Germany. “Truthfully. I want them to suffer. And I thought we suffered a hell of a lot today. And — good.”
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues to research consensus expert rankings to seek out windows of positional opportunity.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
USA advances to face Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
Terence Crawford went the distance for the first time since 2016 on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
The Chicago Bears and receiver D.J. Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension that is the largest deal in franchise history.