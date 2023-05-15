Reds vs. Marlins Highlights

Associated Press

Jason Day didn't make the Mother's Day connection until he saw his late mom's name on the back of his caddie's bib on the first green during the final round of the Byron Nelson. Day shot 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim on Sunday, ending a drought plagued by health issues that overlapped with Dening Day's long battle with lung cancer before her death a little more than a year ago. Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead from a large group of contenders when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th.