Reds vs. Marlins Highlights

Cooper, Garrett guide the Marlins' 3-1 win over Reds
Strong finish moves Tyrell Hatton into contention for AT&T Byron Nelson’s final round.
Jason Day didn't make the Mother's Day connection until he saw his late mom's name on the back of his caddie's bib on the first green during the final round of the Byron Nelson. Day shot 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim on Sunday, ending a drought plagued by health issues that overlapped with Dening Day's long battle with lung cancer before her death a little more than a year ago. Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead from a large group of contenders when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, shooting 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favourite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th. It was the second-toughest hole of the week after being converted from a par-5 from the first two years the N
No one wants to see the Toronto Maple Leafs stick to the status quo after their playoff exit, but rash decisions could be as damaging as inaction.
“Oklahoma anglers have answered the call!” wildlife officials said.
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder posted a series of photos to his Instagram account after he and Warriors big man Draymond Green were in a Game 6 dust-up.
Matt Brown responds to Conor McGregor's interest in breaking his record.
Simmons relished Sunday's 76ers loss.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of
McIlroy felt the break was necessary for his “mental and emotional wellbeing” after a taxing 12 months.
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving
Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.
Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage headlines the projected field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico for the second leg of the Triple Crown.
The wife of Knicks star Julius Randle defended sharing a kiss with her husband after former NBA player Kenyon Martin took issue with it.
Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year. The victory was Johnson's second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.
Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and the Weeknd want to be the next owner of the Ottawa Senators. Why?
The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday. Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other newly promoted team in the top division. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere.
LONDON (AP) — Wrexham's Hollywood owners got their wish. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had thrown their support behind Notts County to gain promotion from the National League after seeing their own team win a tight title battle in England's fifth tier. And McElhenney took to Twitter to congratulate Notts County after its penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. “Never a doubt,” twee