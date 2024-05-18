Reds vs. Dodgers Highlights
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers defeat Tyler Stephenson and the Reds 7-3
We've finally discovered what will get Dodgers fans to show up early.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Mizuhara turned himself in to authorities in April after he was accused of stealing millions from Ohtani.
Ohtani tagged Braves ace Max Fried for a two-run shot in the first inning, then hit a solo shot in the eighth as the Dodgers prevailed in a battle of NL favorites.
The gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who stole $17 million from the superstar to cover betting losses, is in development as a TV series.
Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
It turns out the money was going from Ohtani's bank account to an illegal bookie to ... casinos.
Shohei Ohtani paid a visit to Toronto, and the White Sox won three whole games.
