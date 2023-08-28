Reds vs. D-backs Highlights
Ketel Marte, Alek Thomas, Christian Walker, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Evan Longoria each drove in a run in the D-backs' 5-2 win over the Reds
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
Bo Bichette was removed from Sunday's game just over a week after being activated from the injured list.
PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen. One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove. Arizona's Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed. The umpires initially ruled
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
"We're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise," Rahm said. But everyone else is thinking exactly that.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets had a message for Shohei Othani when the Los Angeles Angels two-way star walked to the plate in the first inning Sunday: “PLEASE DON'T BREAK ANYTHING ELSE, SHOHEI” read an all-capital letters plea next to his photo on the giant 17,400-square-foot center-field videoboard. Ohtani's foul ball in the first inning Saturday night damaged a video panel in right field as a crowd of 35,890 gasped. Ohtani, playing his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament
At Toronto's Fan Expo Canada, Christie Brinkley revealed the moment she got stuck on a spinnaker on a Sports Illustrated shoot on a boat.
France came to the World Cup planning to win gold. It won't even make the second round, an absolutely stunning development for the reigning Olympic silver medalists. Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 Sunday night in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia. The result sent Latvia and Canada through to the second round, and meant France — which won the bronze at the last two World Cups — cannot finish better than 17th place this year. Rolands Smits added 20 points and D
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little Leaguers everywhere dream of a moment like this. Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer and California beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday, despite giving up a four-run lead. Louis flipped his bat and threw his arms in the air as he trotted around the bases, leaping onto home plate as he was greeted by his teammates surrounding the batter’s box. The leadoff hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning, Louis lofted the second pitc
There's been almost a Tua Criticism Industrial Complex that at times has been befuddling, and Tagovailoa seems to be getting sick of it.
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
VANCOUVER — The fans at the CPKC Women's Open don't care, Brooke Henderson is still their favourite. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was greeted with cheers or chants at every hole around Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Sunday as she put together a 4-under 68 round to improve her overall score at the Canadian women's championship to 2 under. Disappointed with her performance at the only LPGA Tour event in Canada, Henderson said she was buoyed by the chants of "Let's go Brooke!" or the i
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are officially set, with 16 drivers seeking to claim the championship trophy and etch their name in racing history.
Chris Buescher won the race but Daytona's highlights once again feature a wild crash (Ryan Preece) and a scary head-on hit by Ryan Blaney.
ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland played the best golf of his life in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour season, and it paid off Sunday with the biggest trophy of his career — a FedEx Cup title along with the $18 million bonus. Staked to a six-shot lead, Hovland didn't flinch under a relentless challenge from Xander Schauffele. The 25-year-old Norwegian stayed on the attack and closed with a 7-under 63 for a five-shot victory at East Lake. “It's pretty surreal to be standing here right now,” Hovlan
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday. Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue. Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against Cincinnati after his 26
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. LePage of Whitby, Ont., finished with a personal-best and world-leading 8909 points to win his first world title, upgrading on his silver from last year's worlds. His previous personal best was 8701 in that silver-medal effort. The 27-year-old LePage is also the first Canadian to win the men's world decathlon title. Warner of