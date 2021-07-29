Reds vs. Cubs Highlights
Joey Votto homers again in the Reds’ 7-4 win vs. Cubs
Jake Butt, the once-promising tight end whose football career was waylaid by six knee operations, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, saying he could no longer hide the fact that he’d lost his passion for the game he loves. “Football gave me some of the best times of my life. Ironically, it also gave me some of my toughest times, which turned out to be the most important. The adversity that I faced in my career gave me some of the biggest opportunities to grow as a man,” Butt wrot
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night before the NBA draft. Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Timberwolves for the 30-year-old Rubio, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NBA has to approve the trade. The deal is happening as Rubio is in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings in the opener of a doubleheader that Washington ultimately split with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. As reports swirled about an imminent trade of Scherzer in Game 2, Washington saw a seven-run lead melt away before Brad Miller’s grand slam off Nationals reliever Sam Clay (0-4) secured an 11-8 Philadelphia victory. Washington won the fir