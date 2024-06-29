Reds vs. Cardinals Highlights
Elly De La Cruz and the Reds take on Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals on June 29, 2024
Snoop Dogg should call more baseball games.
James is eligible to sign a three-year, $162 million maximum contract to return to the Lakers in free agency.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
Cepeda was one of the first great Puerto Rican baseball players.
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Dan Devine and The Ringer’s Michael Pina talk about what they liked, and what they didn’t, coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft and recap some of the recent trades that have happened.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile will also be inducted.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
Alvin Kamara is a well-known commodity, which actually might be hurting his fantasy draft value.
All involved have touted Copa América as a competition on par with the European Championships, but its optics have stood in stark contrast to the Euros, where stadiums are invariably full.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Astros lurking in the shadows against their opponents, Paul Skenes’ continued brilliance on the mound and Steven Kwan possibly being another big bat for the Guardians.