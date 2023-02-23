Reds spring training: A look at Elly De La Cruz
Elly De La Cruz is Cincinnati's top prospect and the No. 10 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline. It is unclear when the 21-year-old will make his Reds debut.
Elly De La Cruz is Cincinnati's top prospect and the No. 10 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline. It is unclear when the 21-year-old will make his Reds debut.
MLB is introducing three fairly major rule changes this season. Here's how each one could impact the Blue Jays, for better or worse.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec
A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe
Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Speeding into playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship is a Kerri Einarson specialty. A sixth straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday launched the three-time defending champion into the championship round well before the conclusion of pool play Thursday. "When you're just playing loose and relaxed, it kind of just all goes hand in hand and it seems to flow well," Einarson said following a 10-3 win over Saskatchewan. Their opener in Kamloops, B.C
Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas
These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.
The tennis great stepped away to watch his son's match after the Karnataka state chief minister was delayed.
During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown implored GM Howie Roseman to pay Jalen Hurts or trade him.
LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game
Aryna Sabalenka has won 13 consecutive matches to start the season after pulling off an impressive comeback against Jelena Ostapenko.
Brock Boeser is no stranger to the rumor mill, and his agent is in contact with the Wild trying to make a Minnesota homecoming work.
Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.
With an abundance of salary cap space and/or draft picks, several NFL teams can drastically improve their rosters in the coming months.
Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.
Without the benefit of taking part in his first formal practice in the five days since being traded to Toronto, center Ryan O’Reilly has found instant chemistry with his new Maple Leafs linemates. O’Reilly scored twice on Toronto’s first two shots on net and added an empty-net goal to cap a career-best five-point outing in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. “Yeah, it’s been crazy, though, I think a lot of adrenaline, too,” said O’Reilly, after playing his third game with Toronto since being acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Friday.
Zara and Mike Tindall have embraced the “more inclusive” new Cheltenham dress code in a recent interview.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast discussing the latest college football proposal to shorten the duration of games after NCAA officials met earlier this week on the topic.
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
First base is traditionally a position where fantasy teams can find plenty of power.