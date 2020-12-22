Reds shopping arms | FastCast
The Reds are reportedly looking to move pitchers Sonny Gray and Luis Castillo, plus Howie Kendrick retires on this edition of FastCast
A standardbred racing double-header will run on Wednesday at Woodbine Mohawk Park as its final event of the season before COVID-19 restrictions shut down the track. Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement on Monday night as "an effort to provide horse people with additional racing opportunities prior to the mandated shutdown," that will kick in on Boxing Day. Ontario will go into lockdown on Saturday in an effort to bring soaring COVID-19 cases under control, a move the province announced earlier Monday. The lockdown will shutter all non-essential businesses, ban indoor gatherings, close restaurant dining rooms, and see all schools move classes online for the first week of the new year. It also means Ontarians are advised to stay home as much as possible. The restrictions will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario — where there are fewer cases — on Jan. 9. As a result of the suspension of racing, Woodbine Mohawk Park will be closed and not available for training as of Thursday. "While we are disappointed that we must temporarily suspend live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park, we continue to be supportive of the government's efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "The safety of our employees, horse people, customers and communities will always be our highest priority. As we have demonstrated throughout the pandemic, we will continue to be leaders in health and safety and look forward to when we can safely resume live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park that supports thousands of people in the region who depend on it." This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 21, 2020. The Canadian Press
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints' first two-game skid since Week 3 doesn't have quarterback Drew Brees panicking quite yet.After all, both losses were by three points, one came against the team with the best record in the NFL and injuries have prevented the Saints from having lineup continuity at key positions lately. There's also the fact that the Saints (10-4) already have clinched a playoff spot.Now New Orleans has two regular-season games left to try to win the NFC South — for a fourth straight season — and tune up for the post-season.“You want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs,” Brees said. "The most important factor right now is for us to win and win the division, right? And then, continue to kind of build on and ascend, going into the playoffs.Brees also notes that other key, short-term absences — like that of receiver Michael Thomas for the final three regular season games — will pay off when the club is healthier for the post-season.Brees counts himself among the players who need to ramp back up, having played Sunday for the first time since a four-game absence caused by fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Brees' performance fell below his usual standard in Sunday's 32-29 loss to Kansas City. He completed fewer than half of his passes and was intercepted once.“Listen, I missed the last four weeks; I’m trying to kind of get back into it again, and get the feel and the rhythm and all that,” Brees said. "So, I think there’s just a little bit of that going on right now. But, at the end of the day, we’re only going to get better week to week, from now until the end of the season, and then going into the playoffs."Meanwhile, Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson said he sees no reason why New Orleans' defence should suddenly have confidence problems after being ranked as high as No. 1 in the NFL a few weeks ago.“The loss, it hurt, but as a whole, as a unit, as a D, we can’t get down on ourselves,” Gardner-Johnson said.But Gardner-Johnson seems fueled by the notion — real or imagined — that critics of the Saints defence are coming back out in force.“I feel like everybody’s overlooking us already. I feel like everybody feels like we’re going to come in, our heads down, not energized,” Garnder Johnson said. “We’re ready. If you’re not fired up after two losses, I don’t know what’s going to put a fire under your (bottom). But I know with me, there’s a little pep in my step. I know I've got to take it to another level.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe Saints were able to get pressure up front on star Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, sacking him four times and causing him to lose a fumble in the fourth quarter. And although Mahomes produced in the clutch, his overall passing numbers were below his usual standard. Mahomes’ 55.3% completion rate was well off his rate of 67.3% for the season. Meanwhile, his 254 yards passing in New Orleans fell short of his season average of 318.WHAT NEEDS HELPNew Orleans will have to improve third down numbers on both sides of the ball over its latest outing. On offence, the Saints converted only one of 11 third downs while allowing the Chiefs to convert nine of 18.STOCK UPReceiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was activated because of the absence of Michael Thomas and stepped up with a leaping touchdown catch in the waning minutes that pulled the Saints within a field goal of Kansas City with more than 2:06 to go.“He gives us some juice,” Brees said. “He can do a lot of things. He can play outside, play inside. He’s a pretty smart football player. He’s got good size, really good athletic ability ... good feel as a route runner and ability to go up and get the ball.”STOCK DOWNTight end Jared Cook was targeted five times by Brees but had just two catches for 29 yards at a time when the Saints were looking for receiving targets to step up in Thomas' absence.INJUREDSmith and safety Marcus Williams each left Sunday’s game with ankle injuries. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who leads the Saints in sacks with 12.5 sacks, appeared to have an upper body injury after his sack and strip of Mahomes in the fourth quarter.KEY NUMBER212.5: The average of yards rushing allowed during the past two games by the Saints’ defence, which just three weeks ago ranked No. 1 in the NFL overall and second against the run. New Orleans has now fallen to fourth in the league against the run, allowing 95.6 yards per game.NEXT STEPSThe Saints play their final home game of the season on Christmas Day against Minnesota, when New Orleans will try to finally lock up the NFC South after failing to do so the previous two weeks.___Follow Brett Martel on Twitter: www.twitter.com/brettmartel___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — For really the first time since Sean McVay arrived four years ago, the Los Angeles Rams are the laughingstocks of the NFL.The Rams’ 23-20 loss to the winless New York Jets on Sunday was an utter humiliation for a franchise and a coach that have been largely beyond serious reproach since 2017. While Los Angeles hasn't won a title, it has put together four winning seasons for the first time since the 1980s while remaining remarkably free of major drama or severe dips in play.Nothing in those four seasons — not even a Super Bowl defeat that was ugly, but comprehensible — was as discouraging as inexplicably losing at SoFi Stadium on extra rest to a depleted 0-13 opponent with the worst offence in the league. The Rams' subsequent thrashing from pundits and social media jackals was harsh, but they agree it was deserved.“The only thing that makes you feel better is when you say, ‘All right, let’s learn from it, let's own it, and let's move forward accordingly,'” a sombre McVay said Monday. “Because dwelling on it or getting still (ticked) off about it really doesn't do you any good for how you move forward.”While McVay and a few available players said all the usual things afterward about respecting every opponent and understanding the unpredictability of their sport, it was still clear they were chagrined, angry and uncertain about a playoff future that looked bright just a few hours before the debacle.“They showed up, and we maybe overlooked them,” Rams kicker Matt Gay said. “There’s a natural inclination there, when you have a team you’re playing that hasn’t had a great year, and you’re coming off some good wins, (to) take them lightly.”The Rams (9-5) are all but certain to make the post-season. They still can win the NFC West or make a significant playoff run. Their path to redemption starts this weekend in Seattle (10-4), where the Seahawks can clinch the division by beating LA.But this loss shakes the foundations of what McVay has painstakingly built. If the Rams can't execute well enough to clinch a playoff spot by beating the easiest opponent in the league, it's impossible to anticipate what team will show up Sunday.“As poor as yesterday was, we’ve got an opportunity to respond in a division game at their place with a lot at stake,” McVay said. “I do trust the character of this football team. I trust the resilience.”WHAT'S WORKINGThe Rams still finished Sunday with the NFL's No. 1 defence by yards allowed after giving up 289 to New York. While it's embarrassing that the defence didn't dominate the Jets, or even force any turnovers, co-ordinator Brandon Staley's group hasn't regressed in any significant way this season. The defence needed one extra stop to save the offence from itself yet again, but couldn't get it.WHAT NEEDS HELPMcVay’s history of baffling play-calling decisions. Faced with third-and 4-from the Jets 37 while trailing by three points in the final minutes, the Rams threw two long, incomplete passes instead of trying a higher-percentage throw or running the ball.Both passes fell incomplete and weren’t even close. Whether Jared Goff made the wrong progression read or not, McVay's schemes didn't match the moment at all.“Those were aggressive, but plays we felt good about on third and fourth down,” McVay said. “But ultimately, we didn't make the play.”McVay also didn’t try a 55-yard field goal on fourth down with Gay, who has enough leg to hit from that distance, particularly under a roof in perfect weather.“I was ready to go,” Gay said. “Warming up, I felt like if they called on me, I could go out there and make that, but I have full confidence in Sean to call the plays. Our team was rolling.”STOCK UPAlthough Cam Akers will be out this week, the rookie had another strong game on the ground, rebounding from an in-game ankle injury to rush for 63 yards. His day should have been much bigger, too: He had three runs that went for 50 combined yards and a touchdown, but all three were called back by penalties on Joe Noteboom, Austin Corbett and Tyler Higbee.STOCK DOWNMcVay always blames himself for whatever goes wrong with the Rams, but in this case he's largely right. The offence is his responsibility, and it's in two straight seasons of regression from its 2018 form. The young coach also had another game of head-scratching timeout decisions and curious play-calls with nearly no moments of inspiration to counter them.INJUREDAkers is out for at least a week with a high ankle sprain, McVay said Monday night. The rookie got hurt during the game, but kept playing through an injury that turned out to be fairly serious.KEY NUMBER6 — The number of game results in the final two weeks that would have to go against the Rams to keep them out of the playoffs. Los Angeles would have to lose out while Chicago wins out, Arizona beats the 49ers this week and Tampa Bay wins at least one more game.WHAT'S NEXTThe season-defining trip to cold, possibly rainy Seattle on Sunday. After blowing their layup against the Jets, the Rams must win their final two games to be guaranteed their third NFC West title in four years.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
The NBA found a way to get through last season amid a pandemic. Adam Silver sees no reason why the same cannot ring true again this season. Silver, the the NBA’s Commissioner, said Monday — one day before the new season begins — that he is confident the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through their planned 72-game regular season slates even as the coronavirus problem rages across the country and the world. He did, however, warn that he expects the virus to create some problems along the way. “I think we are prepared for isolated cases; in fact, based on what we’ve seen in the preseason, based on watching other leagues operating outside a bubble, unfortunately, it seems somewhat inevitable,” Silver said. “We’re prepared for all contingencies.” Games could be postponed or cancelled along the way, and Silver said that if the league encounters issues that cannot be controlled by what’s covered in the health and safety protocols suspending the season — just as was the case back on March 11, when the 2019-20 season was halted for 4 1/2 months — will again be a possibility. But the league, Silver vowed, will wait its turn to get players and others inside the NBA vaccinated against the coronavirus. “In no form or way will we jump the line,” Silver said. Silver spoke on the eve of the season-opening doubleheader — Golden State visiting Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers playing against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. He said if the league didn't believe in its plans, the season simply would not be starting. “We do anticipate that there will be bumps in the road along the way,” Silver said. Teams will play 10 fewer games than the customary 82-game slate. The season is starting two months later than usual and the playoffs are set to stretch into July, all with players and coaches being tested daily and with nearly 60 players having already missed some time with their teams during training camp and the preseason because of positive COVID-19 tests. And as was the case at Disney, social justice initiatives remain top priorities for the league, Silver said. The efforts will be different now — for example, “Black Lives Matter” is no longer painted onto game courts, a change from what was the case in the bubble. Buy the commissioner stressed that fighting racial inequality is no less important now than it was then. “I think there’s also been in a new awakening among the players in the league as to the impact they can have when they use the platforms they have to speak out on issues that are important to them,” Silver said. “So, I think it’s a combination of the collective action that the league will be taking together with its players and coaches, and on top of that players realizing the enormous reach they have with their voices.” Toronto guard Kyle Lowry said last week that he expects the league to continue driving conversation about the need for societal change. “For myself, it’s all about action. It’s all about doing it,” Lowry said. “It may not say it on the court or it may not say it on our jerseys or on the back of the jerseys, but it resonates when you’re doing things in your communities, to uplift your communities and to uplift other people. So that’s a big thing, is continuing, yourself, to make it matter.” The NBA currently expects only six of its 30 teams to open the season with fans in the stands, and no arena is planning to have more than 4,000 ticketholders in the seats at this point. Smaller attendance means smaller revenue, and the league missed its revenue projection by about $1.5 billion last season — largely because many games were cancelled and the bubble games, including the playoffs, were played without fans in the seats. Silver said playing another season without fans would mean NBA revenue would dip about 40%. “Tens of thousands of people rely on our league and its related businesses for their livelihoods,” Silver said. “We also feel a responsibility to our fans. People continue to look at sports as a break from the challenges of the pandemic and as a small reminder of what life was like before COVID-19. ... It’s a piece of life I feel we’re able to get back, for the time being.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
For some young NBA players, a free-agency payday came early Monday.Orlando signed Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz to extensions, while San Antonio did the same with Derrick White, Toronto with OG Anunoby and the Los Angeles Clippers with Luke Kennard.All five could have been restricted free agents next summer, and their teams had until Monday to get new deals done with those players. The deals all begin with the 2021-22 season.Isaac ($80 million), White and Anunoby ($72 million) each received four-year extensions. Fultz got a three-year extension worth $50 million. The terms of the deals for Issac, Anunoby and Fultz, each of them first reported by ESPN, were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with knowledge of the negotiations. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because terms of the deals were not publicly announced.ESPN reported White’s deal to be worth $73 million.“We are thrilled to keep both Markelle and Jonathan in a Magic uniform,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “They both have a very bright future and they mean a lot to our organization, both on and off the court.”Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Magic last season. Isaac averaged 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Magic a year ago, having his season interrupted by a left knee bone bruise — and then seeing his season ended when he tore the ACL in that same knee during a game in the bubble in August.Isaac is not expected to play this season.Anunoby averaged career-bests of 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while becoming a full-time starter for the Raptors last season.“OG is the epitome of the skilled, powerful, determined player we want in our organization long-term. Remember, he doesn’t shoot to miss,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said. “We’re really pleased that OG will be with us for seasons to come.”White averaged 11.3 points for the Spurs last season. He was one of the guards selected to USA Basketball’s 12-player roster for the Basketball World Cup in China in 2019.Kennard also got a four-year extension. “Today is a great day," Kennard said.Many top-tier free agents who could have hit the market next summer have also signed new deals in recent days, including two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with Milwaukee, LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, Rudy Gobert with Utah and Paul George with the Los Angeles Clippers.Other signees of big extensions that start next season included Bam Adebayo with Miami, Jayson Tatum with Boston, Donovan Mitchell with Utah and De’Aaron Fox with Sacramento.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Chris Hubbard was there whenever the Browns needed him. For the rest of this season, they'll have to cope without him.The versatile offensive lineman is expected to undergo season-ending right surgery after he injured his knee in the opening minutes of Sunday night's win over the New York Giants.Hubbard, who took a pay cut in the off-season to stay with Cleveland, reportedly suffered torn ligaments and a dislocated knee cap on the Browns second snap. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not confirm the severity of Hubbard's injury reported by NFL Network.Stefanski only said Hubbard will miss “significant time.”Hubbard was filling in for injured starter Wyatt Teller at right guard against the Giants' talented defensive front. Teller could miss another week with a sprained ankle and will be replaced temporarily by rookie Nick Harris, who came in after Hubbard got hurt.The Browns (10-4) return to New York to face the Jets (1-13) on Sunday.Hubbard's loss hurts Cleveland's depth. He started at right tackle last season and can also play guard. The 29-year-old is also among the most well-liked players on the Browns.“He is a true pro,” said Harris, a fifth-round pick from Washington. "He goes out and he executes in practice. He is a hard worker. That is somebody I look up to, try and model my career and my game after. He definitely plays a big role in how I have progressed in practice throughout the season."I ask him questions all of the time just about football and just things that he can help me with. He is another great person, a great leader on this team that is huge for us to have.”Harris came through in a pinch and played well after Hubbard went down.“It felt good to get out there and run around," said Harris, who had only taken one offensive snap this season before going in. "I didn't even have time to think.”Stefanski felt Harris more than held his own.“Did his job. Played hard. Assignment sound,” Stefanski said. “Got people on the ground. Really pleased with how he performed.”Stefanski also said defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson should be fine after sustaining a neck injury Sunday night. It's not yet known if Richardson will practice this week as the Browns try to get closer to a playoff berth.Safety Andrew Sendejo remains sidelined with a concussion and is in league protocols.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL —Tom Withers, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Howie Kendrick is retiring after 15 major league seasons that included earning NLCS MVP honours during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run. Kendrick announced his retirement Monday night on Instagram, saying he's “forever grateful for the many life lessons” learned over 32 years in baseball since beginning to play at age 5. The Nationals decided in October not to pick up their side of Kendrick’s $6.5 million mutual option for next season, but general manager Mike Rizzo recently said the 37-year-old utility player would be welcomed back. Rizzo called Kendrick “a guy that’s dear to everyone’s heart.” Kendrick pondered retirement during the season but seemed to find reason to keep playing. “I was thinking about retiring after this year,” he said, “but because of COVID, it kind of raised the question of, like, ‘Man, do you want to go out like this? Do you want 2020 to be any worse?’” Kendrick played 1,621 regular-season and 50 playoff games with the Nationals, Dodgers, Angels and Phillies since making his debut in 2006. He drove in four runs and hit .333 during the NLCS when he was named MVP. “My beloved Washington Nationals, thank you for embracing me as one of your own,” Kendrick wrote on Instagram. “I feel as though I’d been a National my whole career and the wild, humbling and crazy ride we had in 2019 truly culminated everything I’d learned in my career, and we all became world champions.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press