Reds 'disappointed' in MLB Lockout

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Callie Brownson will exchange her brown and orange gear this summer for some red, white and blue — and chase another gold medal. The Cleveland Browns' chief of staff, and one of a handful of current female assistant coaches in the NFL, will coach the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team this summer at the world championships in Finland. It's a dream job for the 32-year-old Brownson, who won two gold medals while playing on the U.S. team. “It means a lot to me,” she said Thursday on