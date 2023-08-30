'Red' Warren County elects 'blue' auditor after controversial election campaign
'Red' Warren County elects 'blue' auditor after controversial election campaign
'Red' Warren County elects 'blue' auditor after controversial election campaign
Three Democratic candidates and 12 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republicans in Washington and Georgia began attacking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis immediately after she announced the Aug. 14 indictment of former President Donald Trump for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. But others, including Gov. Brian Kemp, have been conspicuous in their unwillingness to pile on. Kemp, who had previously survived scathing attacks from Trump over his refusal to endorse the former president's false claims about
The group will also have a billboard in Times Square showing all 91 felony charges against the former president.
Ramaswamy asked Democratic presidential candidate Rev. Al Sharpton in 2003 why he should vote for him given his lack of formal political experience.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump defended his real estate empire and his presidency in a face-to-face clash with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, testifying at a closed-door grilling in April that his company is flush with cash — and claiming he saved “millions of lives” by deterring nuclear war when he was president. Trump, in testimony made public Wednesday, said it was a “terrible thing” that Attorney General Letitia James was suing him over claims he made on annual financial st
Elie Mystal, an attorney and justice correspondent for The Nation, said he had previously believed Trump would dodge trial before the 2024 election.
The "projection king" was mocked on social media over his latest bizarre rant.
MSNBCIn an absolutely cringeworthy response to the demand that he stop using Eminem’s music on the campaign trail, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy asked for the “real Slim Shady” to stand up while accusing the rap superstar of carrying the establishment’s water.Towards the end of a combative interview with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Ramaswamy was pressed on the cease-and-desist letter he received last week from music license company BMI telling him it would no longer licen
New Hampshire secretary of state says he’s ‘not seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot’
Canadian passport holders soon will no longer be able to obtain visas upon arrival in Egypt — a new rule that could mean additional headaches for thousands of travellers.As of Sunday, Canadians travelling to Egypt will have to visit Egypt's embassy or a consulate in Canada to apply for a visa before they leave the country, according to Global Affairs Canada's travel page for Egypt.Previously, travellers could get their visas upon arrival at the airport in Cairo, or obtain an e-visa before depart
The Ukrainian military has breached a section of Russia’s main defensive line on the southern front, video footage suggests.
The MSNBC host said a new development about the former New York mayor could undercut one of Trump's legal arguments.
ReutersRudy Giuliani on Wednesday lost a defamation suit filed by two Georgia election workers after a federal judge deemed him unable to produce and preserve substantial electronic evidence or respond to subpoenas, resulting in a “default” judgement.In a fiery 57-page ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell, Giuliani was chided line after line for “donning a cloak of victimization” and undermining the discovery process in what should have been a “straight-forward defamation case.”“Ra
Fox News' Peter Doocy appeared to be readying conservatives for the possibility of new health guidelines on drinking, despite no news of the sort being announced.
Kremlin campaign insiders are trying to stop candidates under 50 from running, as Russians raise questions about Putin's age, per Meduza.
(Bloomberg) -- The West should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.Most Read from BloombergUS Health Officials Urge Moving Pot to Lower-Risk CategoryStocks Up Again in ‘Bad News Is Good News’ World: Markets WrapSingapore S$1 Billion Laundering Scandal Embroils Its Banking GiantsFed Ramps Up Demands fo
INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Earlier this summer, a GOP-controlled board in an Iowa county decided that the person who would oversee their local elections would be a fellow Republican who had no specific experience running elections and who made prior social media posts questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential contest. Local Democrats were outraged — and David Whipple's stint as county auditor didn’t last long. On Tuesday, voters in Warren County overwhelmingly decided to replace Whipple wi
The Fox News anchor's flub is "just another case of their propaganda and lying to their viewers," artist Chris Veal told HuffPost.
The Senate minority leader appeared unable to speak with reporters in Kentucky, just a month after a similarly scary episode on Capitol Hill.
Geoff Duncan, the former lieutenant governor of Georgia, gave his party a stark warning over the former president.