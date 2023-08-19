Red Sox vs. Yankees Highlights
Crawford, Urías lead Boston to 8-1 blowout over Yanks
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
Toews issued a heartfelt statement thanking fans, teammates and staff while sharing his plans to take "time away" from the game next season.
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel reached the majors less than six weeks after being picked 11th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in this year's amateur draft. On Friday night, Schanuel showed the poise of a veteran in his big-league debut. The 21-year-old infielder was part of the Angels' first triple play in 26 years, and also had an unassisted double play earlier. Batting leadoff, he went 1 for 4 and scored two runs. Despite the great debut, it still wasn't enough as the Angels lost 9-6
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
Former NFL QB and current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer addressed how to improve a running back’s longevity.
CINCINNATI — The cavalry is coming for the Toronto Blue Jays as they try to stave off a challenge for their hold on the third and final American League wild-card spot. The Blue Jays announced that outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Trevor Richards are coming off the injury list and being made available for tonight's game at Cincinnati. Kiermaier, a Platinum Glove centre-fielder, lacerated his right elbow on Aug. 6 making a leaping grab against the garage door at Fenway Park early in Toronto
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa was aware of the course record at Olympia Fields, and not just because of how well he was playing Friday in the BMW Championship. He happened to see a video board just as it flashed a message that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63. “Just randomly saw that today, and then I had to think about it,” Homa said. Homa broke the record even with two bogeys, making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) goi
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Taiwan threw a combined perfect game to beat Canada 6-0 on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series. Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun did damage on the mound and with his bat, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts and hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to cap the scoring. Jaxon Weir started for Canada and allowed three runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. Nickson Heilsing gave up three runs, including Fan
Ezekiel Elliott finally found a home with the Patriots, but it didn’t end his relationship with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Canada's Ben LeSage has unwittingly found himself in the middle of a raging rugby controversy. The Canadian co-captain is a victim rather than culprit in the story which involves two separate red cards in test matches played some 16,600 kilometres apart. At issue is how the sport polices itself when it comes to dangerous play. LeSage, a 27-year-old from Calgary who plays his club rugby for the MLR champion New England Free Jacks, was hurt early in the second half of Canada's 28-3 loss to Tonga o