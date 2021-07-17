Red Sox vs. Yankees Highlights

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side. Lindor winced after grounding out to second base. He took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side. Accompanied by an athletic trainer, Lindor then headed down the tunnel toward the clubhouse. Lindor was replaced by Luis Guillorme in the bottom of the fifth after g