Red Sox vs. Yankees Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Pending UFA Gabriel Landeskog is reportedly seeking a massive payday and eyeing down several teams if he and the Avs can't get a deal done soon.
Damian Lillard rejected the notion that a trade request was imminent and said that he plans to be in Portland next season.
Masai Ujiri is re-signing? The Raptors are coming home? Something not that big? A cryptic tweet from the team's account is stirring fan speculation.
The Yankees had a game postponed Thursday due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Sherman, 33, was arrested Wednesday following an incident at his in-laws' home.
Leafs fans are lamenting the likely loss of gritty winger Zach Hyman as he fields offers from other NHL teams ahead of his upcoming free agency.
Louis Oosthuizen once again is atop the leaderboard at a major. Can he sustain it this time?
There are two reasons to host an Olympics — good will and good money. Tokyo will get neither.
Bryson DeChambeau talked himself into trouble on Thursday, and on Friday Brooks Koepka happily piled on.
The NFL is trying to avoid postponing games in 2021 due to COVID-19.
“[Dana] sent me a message and said, ‘Hey, Georges St-Pierre wants a fight with you.’"
Team USA is reportedly back at full strength.
Starlin Castro will receive full pay and accrue service time while on leave from MLB.
Multiple NHL teams have reportedly placed Logan Mailloux on their ‘Do Not Draft’ list after he was convicted of sharing a sexual image without consent.
NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez shut down the short-handed Yankees into the sixth inning, Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez homered and the Boston Red Sox beat their rivals 4-0 on Friday night with New York missing slugger Aaron Judge and five others due to a coronavirus outbreak. A day after the series opener was postponed for testing and contact tracing, Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list. They joined Yankees pitchers Jonatha
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed up his breakout All-Star Game with two homers, and the Toronto Blue Jays powered past the Texas Rangers 10-2 on Friday night. All-Stars Teoscar Hernández and Marcus Semien homered for Toronto along with Randal Grichuk, and Robbie Ray held Texas scoreless over 6 2/3 innings. Guerrero, named the All-Star MVP on Tuesday night, connected off Texas starter Jordan Lyles in the first inning to make it 1-0 and added a three-run blast in the sixth again
NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez shut down the short-handed Yankees into the sixth inning, Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez homered, and the Boston Red Sox beat their rivals 4-0 Friday night with New York missing slugger Aaron Judge and five others due to a coronavirus outbreak. A day after the series opener was postponed for testing and contact tracing, Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list. They joined Yankees pitchers Jonathan
What a guy.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side. Lindor winced after grounding out to second base. He took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side. Accompanied by an athletic trainer, Lindor then headed down the tunnel toward the clubhouse. Lindor was replaced by Luis Guillorme in the bottom of the fifth after g
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered and drove in four runs, Starling Marte went deep with three RBIs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 on Friday night to split a doubleheader. Jordan Holloway (2-2), recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday as the 27th man, didn't allow a hit in five innings of relief after Ross Detwiler opened with a scoreless first. Holloway stuck out six and walked two. Richard Bleier completed the two-hitter with a scoreless seventh. In the