Red Sox vs. Twins Highlights

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The final cost of the New York Mets’ sorry 2023 season has been totaled: $420 million. Major League Baseball finalized its payroll figures for last year, and the Mets finished at a record $319.5 million. In addition to the payroll, New York paid a record luxury tax of $100.8 million after finishing fourth in the NL East at 75-87 — 29 games behind first-place Atlanta and nine games back of the last wild card berth. New York’s spending would have been even higher if not for summer