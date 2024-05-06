Red Sox vs. Twins Highlights

The Canadian Press

ESPOO, Finland — Gavin McKenna put Canada on his back to win its fifth-ever under-18 men's world hockey championship. McKenna scored three times, finishing his hat trick with an empty-net goal, and added an assist as Canada rallied past the United States 6-4 on Sunday in the international tournament's final. McKenna, from Whitehorse, Yukon, gave credit to his teammates. "I couldn’t have done it without them, there were so many guys that stepped up when we needed it and it all paid off in the end