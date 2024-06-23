Red Sox vs. Reds Highlights
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox defeat Elly De La Cruz and the Reds, 4-3
Snoop Dogg should call more baseball games.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
Breanna Stewart scored 33 points as the New York Liberty improved their record to a franchise-best 14–3.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
McDavid has one more game to force one more game, and perhaps fulfill a legacy everyone saw coming.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
For Richardson to stay on this path of a true needle-moving QB, one with the upside of a perennial MVP candidate, he has to learn how to take care of his body and get down or rid of the ball a half-beat quicker.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
Beating an unranked and unknown guy like Aliskerov provides a limited boost for someone of Whittaker’s existing renown. But losing to a guy like that? It could be a catastrophic setback at this point in his career.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.