Red Sox vs. Rays Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Arozarena, Cruz homer in Rays' 5-0 ALDS Game 1 win
Arozarena, Cruz homer in Rays' 5-0 ALDS Game 1 win
Can Connor McDavid hit 150 points? Could Pittsburgh and Washington each miss the postseason? Justin Cuthbert touches on that and more as he runs down his bold predictions for the 2021-22 season.
Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener Thursday night.
Geno Smith, who replaced an injured Russell Wilson late, came up just short on Thursday night.
A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.
Price voluntarily entered the joint NHL/NHLPA program, which assists players and families with matters of mental health, addiction, and substance abuse.
A 47-year-old Georgina, Ontario woman was handed a 48-month jail sentence and fined $100,000 for defrauding the OMHA of well over $2 million.
Trevor Gleeson is known for his use of the Flex offence, which may work well for the Raptors' current roster.
"I know how it looks."
"Yes I know I'm an idiot."
Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are the headliners of the 2021 NBA draft class, but who will have the most impact this season?
Two Victoriaville Tigres players were suspended indefinitely by the QMJHL after they were charged for sexual assault and filming the encounter.
The 2021 Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a hair, but made some incredible memories along the way.
NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated could face steep penalties for breaching quarantine north of the border.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should make the Stanley Cup playoffs but it won't be an easy ride alongside Florida, Tampa and Boston.
Signing with the Raptors was a "no-brainer" for Justin Champagnie.
Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday in NHL pre-season play. Derek Ryan also recorded a goal for the Oilers (5-1-1), who won their third in a row. Quinn Hughes and Nic Petan replied for the Canucks (2-4-0), who have lost two straight. Edmonton’s lethal power play was given a two-man advantage and cashed in seven minutes into the first period when McDavid sent it across
Stop right there. Let's hold off on the talk of the Bills' second trip to Kansas City this year being a possible AFC championship game preview. Sure, they met in January for a chance to go to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs prevailing. And yes, they both can be powerhouses in the superior conference. For now, let's simply enjoy the entertainment value of Buffalo (3-1), with its balance, against the so-far flawed but potentially dominating Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas