Red Sox vs. Rays Highlights

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday in NHL pre-season play. Derek Ryan also recorded a goal for the Oilers (5-1-1), who won their third in a row. Quinn Hughes and Nic Petan replied for the Canucks (2-4-0), who have lost two straight. Edmonton’s lethal power play was given a two-man advantage and cashed in seven minutes into the first period when McDavid sent it across