Red Sox vs. Rays Highlights
Tyler Glasnow fanned 14 while Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes crushed solo homers to lead the Rays to a 3-1 win over the Red Sox
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been placed on the temporarily inactive list by the team's Triple-A affiliate. The move by the Buffalo Bisons opens a roster spot as Manoah builds back up after missing almost a month of game action. He remains with the team, which was scheduled to play the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Manoah, who has struggled for most of the season, was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons on Aug. 11 but did not immediately re
Davis Schneider has stolen most of the limelight, but another Blue Jays rookie is making a strong first impression on the club.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday. Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game – bo
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It is next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday. With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players. After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a t
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning's right foot was broken Wednesday night when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers' 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months this year after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto's Alejandro Kirk. Stanton's hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning's foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and wa
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander had some healing time for their relationship in their second stint as teammates. Now they are set to pitch against each other for the the first time in their long careers in the finale of an important series between Texas and Houston after both were traded by the New York Mets. Verlander says he saw the Wednesday night showdown coming when he returned to the Astros two days after Scherzer was sent to the
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías after he was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Deputy Maria Lucero, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, confirmed the felony charge Tuesday. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they open a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday. “For us
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arreste
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up," the actor jokes in a new preview for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham."
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany will play the United States in the semifinals of the Basketball World Cup, a rematch of an exhibition matchup from earlier this summer where the Americans needed a big rally to win. Franz Wagner scored 16 points and Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the World Cup — held off Latvia 81-79 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, pulling away in the fourth quarter of what had been a back-and-forth matchup for the first 30 minutes. Next up: The U.S. on Friday fo
In reaching the US Open semifinals, 20-year-old Ben Shelton shows why he may be America's next great men's tennis superstar.
Aryna Sabalenka, who is guaranteed to take over as world No. 1, said she was hoping to play Iga Swiatek at the US Open for the top ranking in tennis.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers signing Christian Wood to a two-year deal.
The regular season of 'Ekeler's Edge' makes it debut with Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler diving into all things Week 1.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Depending on the day — and the team the Patriots happen to be preparing for in a given week — Bill Belichick can display both his reverence for NFL history and his ambivalence about anything that has to do with the past. Ask him about what the Pittsburgh Steelers and legacy of Art Rooney have meant to the league and his praise is nearly endless. Yet a query about a past Patriots’ Super Bowl run or even a recent meeting with an opponent often elicits a variation of “the p
Carlos Alcaraz faces a stiff test in his bid to defend the US Open as he faces former finalist Alexander Zverev for a place in the last four.
The Irishman was one of Luke Donald’s six wild cards for the contest in Rome.