Red Sox vs. Rays Highlights

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander had some healing time for their relationship in their second stint as teammates. Now they are set to pitch against each other for the the first time in their long careers in the finale of an important series between Texas and Houston after both were traded by the New York Mets. Verlander says he saw the Wednesday night showdown coming when he returned to the Astros two days after Scherzer was sent to the