Red Sox vs. Rays Highlights

Week 2 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 3. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 3 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
There's a reasonable chance that the Patriots took issue with Reagor's less-than-flattering social media post on Tuesday.
Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League, but Christian Pulisic continued his hot start to his second season in Italy.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 half-PPR flex rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 PPR flex rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 kicker rankings.
CBS and Prime Video record strong numbers for the season's second week.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Gerrit Cole issuing a controversial intentional walk, the Dodgers starting pitching problems, if the White Sox will avoid terrible history and a look at the current postseason picture.
The Chiefs have two narrow wins and some key injuries.
The Champions League returns on Tuesday with a new "league phase" format that more confusing than ever, but all you need to know is that every match matters as clubs vie for knockout stage spots.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may miss Week 3's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe after suffering an abdominal injury versus UTSA.
The Panthers aren't waiting for Bryce Young to improve.
Need an early boost for Week 3? Consider these three fantasy football waiver wire pickup suggestions.
Cooper Kupp was seen in a walking boot after their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.