Red Sox vs. Rangers Highlights
Jonah Heim and the Rangers defeat Rob Refsnyder and the Red Sox, 7-4
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
After three days of headlines, controversies and social media misinformation, the Algerian boxer outlasted her Hungarian opponent.
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Led by Lee Kiefer, the United States defeated Italy 45-39 to win the first team gold medal in U.S. fencing history.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
The Baltimore Orioles added a right-handed bat to their lineup, acquiring designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.
The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.
The Chicago Bears and receiver D.J. Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension that is the largest deal in franchise history.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus provides a quintet of batter suggestions to consider off the waiver wire.
McIntosh announced herself as perhaps the finest female swimmer on the planet.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
The U.S., finally, looks like gold medal contenders again.
In a pair of deals before the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies and Orioles swapped big leaguers, and the Boston Red Sox acquired pitcher James Paxton from the Dodgers.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.