Red Sox vs. Rangers highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of
CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven
DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (
Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.
Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s
Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T
A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu
Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap
Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir
The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit
By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.
The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.
A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c
DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real
Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.
The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.