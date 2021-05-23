Red Sox vs. Phillies Highlights
Red Sox rope back-to-back home runs in 4-3 win
HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodriguez and Maxi Urruti scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo held off the Vancouver Whitecaps for a 2-1 win on Saturday night.The Dynamo (3-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Fafa Picault swinged in a cross from wide left, Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was unable to corral it after a deflection off defender Bruno Gaspar and Rodriguez smashed home the putback."I thought we came in well in the game," said Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos. "We had flow to our game, we had good possession. And then in one play that we misread, it's a transition against us, we don't read that the ball is not under pressure, we don't drop fast enough, the ball gets in behind, and it puts us in trouble."They get the 1-0 and it created a little bit of unsettlement in our team,"Urruti doubled the lead in the 42nd minute with a side volley to finish Rodriguez’s corner."Unfortunately we gave for the first time a goal on a set play," said Dos Santos. "We're very disappointed with it."Deiber Caicedo pulled the Whitecaps (2-4-1) within 2-1 in the 80th minute, dribbling around goalkeeper Marko Maric and drilling a right-footed shot through three defenders.Houston’s Ariel Lassiter had a curling left-footer miss off the top of the crossbar in the 67th minute.The Whitecaps dropped their third straight contest while being outscored a combined 6-1."I'm disappointed because we're training hard in the week and we can play like we know. It depends on us," said 'Caps centre back Erik Godoy. "We need to keep training hard and play better."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: PINSTRIPE PITCHING Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.73 ERA) tries to extend a streak of dominant starting pitching by the Yankees when he opposes Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.44 ERA) and the White Sox in the Bronx. Following Corey Kluber’s no-hitter at Texas and outings by Domingo Germán against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole against Chicago, the Yankees have four straight starts of seven shutout innings for the first time since 1932 (Johnny Allen vs. the St. Louis Browns, George Pipgras and Red Ruffing vs. Chicago and Lefty Gomez vs. Cleveland). The Yankees beat Chicago 7-0 Saturday for their fifth win in a row. New York leads the major leagues in shutouts and have eight in the first 46 games for the fourth time after 1958 (nine), 1955 (eight) and 1910 (nine). RAYS NEWCOMER Tampa Bay goes for its 10th straight victory with a lineup now boosted by rookie Taylor Walls. Walls hit two doubles Saturday night in a 3-1 win over Toronto. The 24-year-old shortstop had never played above Double-A until this season -- he was called up from the minors after shortstop Willy Adames was traded to Milwaukee on Friday. “The past 12 hours has felt like five days,” Walls said before the game. “The events, they’re happening so fast. There’s no way all this could happen in just 12 hours.” TRY AGAIN Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias (6-1, 3.04 ERA) makes another attempt to beat the Giants when he starts at Oracle Park. Urias is 0-2 despite a 2.12 ERA in 15 career games against San Francisco, including nine starts. The World Series champion Dodgers have won seven in row, beating the Giants 6-3 on Saturday. HOMER HAPPY Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves look to tee off once more against the Pirates. Atlanta has totaled 10 home runs in the past two games off Pittsburgh pitching. Acuña hit one of the Braves’ two grand slams in a seven-homer outburst during a 20-1 romp Friday night, then connected for his major league-leading 15th homer Saturday in a 6-1 win. Atlanta leads the major leagues with 75 homers. “The Braves are red hot,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “They hit home runs. They lead the league in home runs and they’ve got the guy leading the league in homers.” HARPER SLUMP Bryce Harper is hitless in his last 16 at-bats for Philadelphia and struggled after a shoulder injury forced him from a game last week. Harper struck out three times in an 0-for-5 night during a 4-3 loss to Boston on Saturday. He grounded out with two on in the ninth. Harper is in a 2-for-25 slide with 13 strikeouts and Philadelphia has lost four in a row and six of seven. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.