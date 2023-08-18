Red Sox vs. Nationals Highlights
Meneses' five RBIs leads Nationals to 10-7 win
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote on Twitter
The longtime Yankees reliever is getting close to making his highly anticipated Blue Jays debut.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia. Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in Peravia, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into Franco is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gen
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
The former president looked gloomy and tense at his Bedminster golf club last week, just days before he was charged in Georgia.
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Toronto Blue Jays scratched out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. A pitcher's duel between starters Yusei Kikuchi and Zack Wheeler had the score tied 1-1 when Toronto (67-54) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, setting up Biggio's game-winning plunk. George Springer's RBI single was the only traditional run scored by the Blue Jays. Kikuchi earned a no decision despite pitching a quality six innings where
TORONTO — Kevin Gausman is looking at the bigger picture after a disappointing outing. Gausman allowed seven runs — five earned — on seven hits as the Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 on Wednesday. Gausman said he struggled with his splitter all game but he's not going to run the risk of over-correcting after the pitch has been effective all year. "To be honest, where we're at in the season, I'm not going to really look into this one too much," said Gausman (9-7), who stru
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
SOUTH WILIAMSPORT, Pa, (AP) — A long way from home and playing in its first Little League World Series game ever, Cuba allowed just one hit Wednesday, but got no-hit in a 1-0 loss to Japan in an opening round game. The Cuban team received a polite reception from the nearly 8,000 people in Volunteer Stadium, typical of the appreciation international teams receive at the LLWS. But the Cubans didn’t have many true fans. Opposite the packed section of Japanese families sat a mere two rows along the
The Prince and Princess of Wales are spending the school summer holidays
Plus: Sweden vs. Spain
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
Adding another grim measure to the rinse-repeat cycle of Yankees losses, Tuesday’s loss to the Braves sunk New York to the .500 level after 120 games.
And will the Prince of Wales be heading to Australia?
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Sam Kerr scored a storybook goal, but England had too much for Australia in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals.
The Prince of Wales will be watching the England women's football team face off Spain in the World Cup final from his home in the UK – but these royals are going to be in Australia for the exciting game
Have you ever seen MLB rule 5.09(b)(2) invoked in a Royals game ... or any baseball game?