Red Sox vs. Marlins Highlights
Nick Pivetta and the Red Sox defeat Jesús Sánchez and the Marlins, 6-5
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
In today's edition: The Caitlin Clark Effect, $100M NBA players are on the horizon, Team USA's American football failure, and more.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Ng served as Marlins general manager for three seasons.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Bronny's name will be "James Jr." on the back of his jersey.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
"Today, I let my team and my country down."
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has declined his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, choosing to enter unrestricted free agency as one of the most intriguing players on the market.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.