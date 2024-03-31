Red Sox vs. Mariners Highlights

Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
The player was frustrated with his hitting so he took it out on his bat.
After a baserunning mistake caught him out in the Dodgers' home opener, Shohei Ohtani spoke to coaches and teammates to make sure it wouldn't happen again.
Perhaps nothing is particularly discernible after 1/162nd of the campaign, but overreacting to Opening Day is a fun exercise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles had "at least one better offer" on the table for Justin Fields than what he got from the Steelers.
'Blue Bloods' has been on hiatus, thanks to the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Here's what we know about the return of season 14.
One final chance for someone to punch their Masters ticket.
The autograph session coincided with the Chiefs star and former NBA player's seemingly competitive round of golf
The couple has been married since 2018
The Wimbledon star often wore his hair long and curly - but lately has favoured shorter styles
With fewer than three weeks remaining in the NHL regular season, here are the updated standings and where the playoff races stand.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue earned two wins Saturday on the opening day of round-robin play at the world men's curling championship. He defeated Czechia's Lukas Klima 9-8 in an extra end and then posted an 8-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz at the IWC Arena. "The first day is a little unnerving because you’re not sure what you’re going to get when you put the broom down,” Gushue said. “Today was a good learning opportunity and hopefully the ice stays similar to what it
It remains unclear whether former Dodgers All-Star Julio Urías will ever pitch in the majors again as he awaits a decision on potential misdemeanor charges.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Chapman homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs for the San Francisco Giants, who jumped on Joe Musgrove early in an 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Kyle Harrison (1-0), a 22-year-old lefty, got plenty of run support to overcome impressive home runs by Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis homered again off reliever Tyler Rogers. Chapman hit a two-run homer in the three-run first, his first this season. He hit a massive two-run shot with one ou
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Ty Mueller on a three-year, entry-level contract. Mueller, a 21-year-old native of Cochrane, Alta., had 11 goals and 15 assists over 40 games in his junior season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. "Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Saturday in a release. "He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working w
Move over Henry Cejudo, Kayla Harrison is coming for your greatest combat sports athlete title.
The benches and bullpens emptied in the eighth inning of Friday's opener between the Mets and Brewers.
Chan Kim will never forget Friday's round.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The process needed to extract goalie Ivan Fedotov from both his Russian military and hockey commitments and finally land him in Philadelphia — nine years after he was drafted by the Flyers — remains largely shrouded in Cold War-era type secrecy. Flyers general manager Danny Briere stuck to silence on Fedotov's path to Philly as the goalie was introduced Friday to the team. “We'll just leave the details out,” Briere said. What the Flyers are willing to reveal is this: they bel