Red Sox vs. Mariners Highlights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lingered coming out of the batter's box long enough to watch a towering drive off his bat sail well over the centre-field wall. Then he broke into a home run trot. The sixth-inning shot — part of a five-run rally that helped Toronto beat Tampa Bay 8-2 on Thursday — travelled an estimated 450 feet. Guerrero, though, wasn't so sure. “I thought it was more than 450," the Blue Jays star said through an interpreter. "But hey, after 400 it’s all good.”
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. “It’s rough there,” Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast March 21.
Perhaps nothing is particularly discernible after 1/162nd of the campaign, but overreacting to Opening Day is a fun exercise.
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
With the MLB season starting with Opening Day, here are the ten teams that made the best moves this offseason.
A bizarre photo of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went viral ahead of the NFL draft.
MONTREAL — Quebec's French language minister says he'll ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb. On Wednesday night, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon complained on X, formerly Twitter, about T-shirts and hoodies reading "Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs" worn by players from the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Gilles-Courteau Trophy is the league's championship trophy. St-Pierre Plamondon po
The autograph session coincided with the Chiefs star and former NBA player's seemingly competitive round of golf
Owning a soccer club is hitting Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5
Boston University freshman center Macklin Celebrini is the top prospect in the 2024 NHL draft. Which team has the best draft lottery odds?
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
The Wimbledon star often wore his hair long and curly - but lately has favoured shorter styles
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
In a groundbreaking video series, USA TODAY journalists interviewed four transgender athletes, allowing them to tell their own stories.
The Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
The Super Bowl champion can't help but dance to his girlfriend's music — even if it's on the golf course!
The couple is parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III and daughter Sterling
After a baserunning mistake caught him out in the Dodgers' home opener, Shohei Ohtani spoke to coaches and teammates to make sure it wouldn't happen again.
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye lead version 2.0 of UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 2024 NFL mock draft, compiled after the scouting combine and major moves in free agency.