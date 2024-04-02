Red Sox vs. A's Highlights

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games. And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was suspended for one game as a result of Ramírez’s actions, Major League Baseball senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill said. Cabrera was penalized for on-field actions that caused a benches-clearing incident during the bottom of the
Ronel Blanco made history in his eighth career start, pitching a no-hitter for the Astros. It's the earliest ever (by calendar date) no-hitter.
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees exacted some vengeance with their spotless starts and already shook up power rankings.
Danielle Collins enjoyed a fairytale Miami Open this week, winning one of the biggest titles of her career and accomplishing one of her major goals before she retires at the end of the season.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan. The team announced Monday it has agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the 22-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S. The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000 and begins in 2024-25. Quillan had 17 goals and 29 assists in 39 games for Quinnipiac this season and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference's best defensive forward. The six-foot, 201-pound centre tallied 38 goals and 55
TORONTO — Paul Maurice was asked before Monday's game how to stop Auston Matthews. "Nobody's figured that out," replied the Panthers head coach. "You're not stopping him … you just hope he's scoring the next night." After hitting the back of the net for a 60th time over the weekend, the race for 70 is back on for Toronto's star attraction. Matthews scored his NHL-leading 61st and 62nd goals of the season to go along with an assist as the Maple Leafs built a 5-1 lead through two periods before ha
HOUSTON (AP) — Ronel Blanco put a bow on a remarkable week. In a span of seven days, the Houston right-hander welcomed a new daughter, made his first opening day roster — and then threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season. Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros' 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. The 30-year-old, who didn't play in the majors until he was 28, was making just his eighth career start. He wouldn't even be in Houston's rotation if not
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue lost his first game at the world men's curling championship on Monday, dropping a 7-6 decision to Italy's Joel Retornaz at IWC Arena. Retornaz made an open draw to the four-foot ring in an extra end for the victory. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., said he was struggling with his rocks in the first half of the game. "I switched them out and took Geoff (Walker's) and once I got his it was a much different feel," he said. "One of my rocks was curling