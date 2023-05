Montana

The Belgrade Panthers avenged their first-round loss to the Hamilton Broncs, beating them 10-7 to take home third place at the state baseball tournament. Belgrade’s Collin Delph was on the mound for all seven innings, only letting up nine hits all game. Delph, Cam Ueland and Sawter Olson all had two runs apiece. One being an inside-the-park home run for the pitcher. Diego Casas, Ryas Olson, Keenan Kraft and Brody Jacksha all crossed home once for the Panthers. This is the second piece of hardware ever the Panthers have won since moving to Class AA.