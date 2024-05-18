Red Sox vs. Cardinals Highlights
Lars Nootbaar and the Cardinals defeat Rafael Devers and the Red Sox on May 17, 2024
Lars Nootbaar and the Cardinals defeat Rafael Devers and the Red Sox on May 17, 2024
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
Sitting last in the AL East with regression throughout the lineup, the Blue Jays will soon have to face the reality of being sellers at this year's trade deadline.
Scottie Scheffler will likely avoid the most serious charges filed against him stemming from Friday morning's altercation with police.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
We've finally discovered what will get Dodgers fans to show up early.
The atmosphere was electric for Clark's home debut and there were brief flashes from the Fever, but it's clear they've got plenty to work on before they can compete with the WNBA's elite teams.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
Heading into 2024, these 10 pitchers were being counted on to lead their teams. Here's how their squads have managed without them and what we can expect going forward.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees.
Even without his Apple deal and his equity in Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is making more money than all but a few MLS teams.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
The Chargers once again pulled no punches with their schedule release video.
It has been a frustrating start for the Angels, and Washington was in no mood for mistakes.
The Cubs have weathered a barrage of injuries already this season, yet they sit just 1.5 games back in the NL Central.