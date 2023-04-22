Red Sox vs. Brewers Highlights

Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics will be packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect baseball's fandom far beyond those two cities. MLB is now a significant step closer to expansion, which will bring two more long-overdue franchises into the big leagues while also necessitating the creation of eight new minor-league teams around the country. When the Athletics tidy up the multi-billion-dollar details in Sin City, where they're expected to reside by the 2027 season if not sooner, a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays will be the last hurdle to a 32-team major leagues.