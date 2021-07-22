Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Red Sox belt five homers in 7-4 win over Blue Jays
J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as the Boston Red Sox won a home run derby, beating Toronto 7-4 Wednesday night.
SEATTLE (AP) — What the expansion draft of the Seattle Kraken lacked in drama it made up for with quirks, production and a giant party to celebrate one of the biggest steps in the launch of the NHL's newest team. “I envisioned this a lot of different ways and this is unbelievable,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “All the boats on the lake behind us, the scene on the other side of the stage. It's awesome.” Any unknowns about Seattle's selections evaporated when all 30 names leaked hours before
Mark Giordano has known for a while that leaving the Calgary Flames was a possibility. For weeks, he's regularly discussed the potential move with Flames general manager Brad Treliving. Still, the 37-year-old defenceman was "pretty emotional" Tuesday night when he received official word that he had been picked by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft. He thought about his teammates in Calgary and how he'd spent his entire 15-season NHL career with the Flames. He thought about the uncerta
WASHINGTON — Pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. Designated runner Lewis Brinson moved to third on Sandy Leon’s sacrifice to open the 10th. Jon Berti drew a walk from Brad Hand (5-3), and Alfaro lined Hand’s first pitch to wall in left for a double, scoring Brinson. Miguel Flores’ sacrifice fly made it 3-1. “After the All-S
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan LaMarre singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees recovered to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Wednesday night after blowing a late three-run lead. Gleyber Torres homered and Rougned Odor had a two-run shot for the short-handed Yankees, who have won four straight and nine of 12 heading into a four-game series at AL East-leading Boston. Gary Sánchez, the automatic runner at second base, was sacrificed to third in the 10th and