Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Highlights

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — What the expansion draft of the Seattle Kraken lacked in drama it made up for with quirks, production and a giant party to celebrate one of the biggest steps in the launch of the NHL's newest team. “I envisioned this a lot of different ways and this is unbelievable,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “All the boats on the lake behind us, the scene on the other side of the stage. It's awesome.” Any unknowns about Seattle's selections evaporated when all 30 names leaked hours before