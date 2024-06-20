Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox defeat George Springer and the Blue Jays, 7-3
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season with an elbow injury.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
Rafael Nadal's Olympic journey began 20 years ago and is coming full circle, while Carlos Alcaraz's is just beginning.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Chicago's record now sits at 16-48.
Realmuto is scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy on Wednesday.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
Team USA is down, but not out.
Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis will play his 19th NFL season after re-signing with the Chicago Bears on a one-year contract.