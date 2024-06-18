Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Tyler O'Neill and the Red Sox defeat Justin Turner and the Blue Jays, 7-3.
Tyler O'Neill and the Red Sox defeat Justin Turner and the Blue Jays, 7-3.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Betts was hit in his hand with a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The USMNT entered a showdown with Brazil on the brink of crisis. It responded with a valiant effort and has steadied itself entering Copa América.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Realmuto is scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy on Wednesday.
Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the Vikings earlier this offseason.
Chicago's record now sits at 16-48.
Team USA is down, but not out.
Tiger Woods gets morning-afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2.
Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis will play his 19th NFL season after re-signing with the Chicago Bears on a one-year contract.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning