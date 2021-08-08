Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Verdugo, Araúz leads the Red Sox to a 2-1 win
Warner won the country's first ever decathlon gold medal with a stellar performance across the event's 10 disciplines, finishing with a score of 9,018 points.
The Boston Red Sox halted their tumble in the standings with an extra-inning win to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Canada has claimed 23 medals at the 2020 Olympics, the most for the country at a non-boycotted Games.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
Cole Hocker broke an Olympic record in Saturday's 1,500-meter final. So did five other runners who finished ahead of him.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Gong Lijiao's reward for dominating her sport? Answering this reporter's ridiculous questions.
Some riders believed their horses may have been spooked by an incredibly realistic statue of a sumo wrestler.
Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.
Toronto FC added a wild chapter Saturday to its Jekyll and Hyde season. Second-half goals by Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo lifted Toronto into a 2-2 tie with New York City FC. TFC had looked down and out after a dominant first 45 minutes by the New Yorkers. But it changed the story with a turbocharged rally after the break. "The second half is the type of the team that we want to see," said Toronto interim coach Javier Perez, whose side also came out flat in the first half of a midweek 3-0
CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Cabrera remained two home runs shy of 500, but Tyler Alexander tossed a season-high 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Saturday night. Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk, keeping his career total at 498 homers. The veteran slugger is trying to become the 28th player in major league history with 500. He also has 2,946 hits during his 19 seasons. Alexander (2-1) allowed four hits without issuing a walk, striking out four in his se
IZU, Japan — Kelsey Mitchell didn't own a bike four years ago. The 27-year-old track cyclist from Sherwood, Park., Alta., nevertheless won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint. Mitchell beat Ukraine's Olena Starikova in two straight heats to capture the title, riding out front and never relinquishing the lead. Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong took bronze. Mitchell produced Canada's 24th medal, which is the most at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics, and beat the 22 ea
TOKYO — Success and safety are not mutually exclusive is the takeaway from Canada's performance in Tokyo's Olympics. Canada's cautious approach to the COVID-19 pandemic made training and competing difficult for its Olympic hopefuls, but they seemed on board with putting public safety before their sports careers. The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee withdrew from Tokyo 2020 two days before the organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee postponed the G
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — During the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night practice in 2007, an unheralded cornerback named Tramon Williams jumped to the forefront by intercepting a pass from Aaron Rodgers. Williams went on to become one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL over the next decade. Only time will tell whether Kabion Ento’s career follows a similar trajectory, but the unheralded cornerback was one of the standout performers of Saturday’s Family Night at rainy Lambeau Field. In two sea
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter delivered a tiebreaking double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday night. Yadier Molina had an early two-run single for the Cardinals (55-55), who reached .500 for the 21st time this season. They have won 16 of their last 22 against Kansas City. St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim allowed two runs and three hits on 83 pitches over four innings in his first outing since giving up a season-high fiv