Red Sox vs. Astros Highlights
Martín Pérez throws a gem in 5-1 victory vs. Astros
BOSTON (AP) — When the Brooklyn-based 78 Youth Sports program was struggling, it put out a call to its most famous alum. Boston Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino donated memorabilia and pitching lessons to raise $20,000 so far to help the organization that started him off in baseball rebuild from a post-pandemic hole that almost drove it to bankruptcy. “That was how I got introduced to the world, by playing sports and being out there with other kids,” Ottavino said this week as he prepared to retur
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Relegated to the fourth line down the stretch of Minnesota's season and left off the ice for the beginning of the playoffs, Zach Parise was not pleased with his diminished role. The people responsible understood his frustration as well as anyone. Wild general manager Bill Guerin and coach Dean Evason, with their combined 31 years in the NHL, fully realized Parise would be upset. “Look, Dean and I both played. We get it. We both grew old, too," Guerin said. “These guys are
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia resumed its World Cup qualifying campaign after a break of 19 months to defeat Kuwait 3-0 on Thursday and maintain its perfect record in Group B of Asia's second round. After the coronavirus pandemic forced a lengthy delay in the campaign, it took less than one minute for Mathew Leckie to head in the opening goal on a sweltering evening in Kuwait City. Jackson Irvine extended Australia’s lead midway through the first half, firing home the rebound after Martin
