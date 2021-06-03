Red Sox vs. Astros Highlights

Yahoo Sports

After 41 years at the helm, Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he will be stepping down after next season and assistant Jon Scheyer will take over. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde look at the legacy of one of the great coaches in the history of the sport. What can we expect from the Blue Devils under Scheyer? Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has been promoted to the President of Basketball Operations role with the team. Would the former Butler headman think about making the jump back to campus when he gets the itch to coach again? Dan also has a couple of stories from the humans vs the animal kingdom war you will not want to miss...