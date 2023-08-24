Red Sox vs Astros Highlights

The shortstop, acquired at the MLB trade deadline as insurance for an injured Bo Bichette, struggled mightily during his three weeks in Toronto.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field. It was Doval's fourth straight blown s
Soriano was fit during his 16-year MLB career, but now he's yoked.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
The Blue Jays made a major stylistic overhaul to their outfield in the offseason that hasn't always been popular, but it's bearing fruit now.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, faced with the team's worst season in more than 30 years, admitted “it's been a disaster” and promised a search to find out the cause. New York entered Wednesday with a nine-game losing streak and was on the verge of losing 10 in a row for the first time in 110 years. “It's definitely a shock," Cashman said before the Yankees played Washington. “We're embarrassed by it.” New York (60-65) had lost nine straight games for the first time since
Erik Compton allegedly threw his wife's phone in a pool and threw her against a wall, according to Miami-Dade police.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just
NEW YORK. (AP) — Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor. The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players' association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined. Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week
The Oilers have locked up their last remaining RFA with training camp set to open in less than a month.
The 2023 Ryder Cup is nearly upon us as Europe and the USA get set to lock horns at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.
Taiwan’s players put the finishing touches on a 10-0 mercy rule win over Japan, then marched to the oversized Little League World Series bracket between Volunteer and Lamade stadiums. They stamped their name in the next round, then danced and cheered with family and friends for a good 20 minutes. Kuei-Shan Little League from Taoyuan, Taiwan, has dominated its first two games of the tournament and it has done so in style. The team pitched a perfect game and cruised past Canada 6-0 last Thursday a
Logan Paul and Mike Perry (not Dillon Danis) went face to face after a chaotic press conference.
White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf's is expected to promote Chris Getz to general manager and hire Dayton Moore.
The Toronto Maple Leafs winger spoke about how he'd like to stay with the team beyond the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast. He's combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he's treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can't speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships. Because really, slow and steady is more Knigh
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Coming back to the Little League World Series after losing last year’s title game, Curacao doesn’t just want to be good for its size. The team from Willemstad’s Pabao Little League on the Caribbean island of about 150,000 people is aiming for bigger things, and with five players and its whole coaching staff back for a second straight year, it needs just two wins to return to the tournament championship undefeated. “Those guys that were here last year, I tell them t
Jason Kelce said his hit on Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin was over the line, with the Eagles center saying he got carried away.
Earlier in the tournament, India's Praggnanandhaa had defeated the world's second and third ranked players.
Novak Djokovic struck the latest blow in his burgeoning rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the US Open when he defeated the young Spaniard at the Cincinnati Open.