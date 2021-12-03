Red Rock Balloon Rally

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball's last labor dispute was devastating, but the comeback had two big things working in its favor. Cal Ripken Jr. and steroids. The sport won't be so fortuitous if this lockout lingers into the spring. For the national pastime to maintain some semblance of its former glory, we better be talking about WAR and slash lines instead of the CBA and luxury tax rates by the time the Super Bowl is over. The brouhaha that came to a head this week with the owners locking out the player