Red-hot Canucks can still make the playoffs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
Bills fans channeled their anger into donations in honor of what they saw as a missed call in a close game.
The Leafs went from being outplayed and losing to being outplayed and winning. Last postseason's disaster means management refuse to take the first place standing as proof they've solved all flaws.
"A lot of men aren’t going to be qualified anymore when we get some of these women in there," Cheryl Reeve said on her weekly podcast.
Mercedes contended that F1 race officials didn't follow the rules over the final two laps of the race.
What do current and former NFL players think about Shad Khan finally releasing Meyer back into the wild?
Spezza received a six-game suspension for kneeing Pionk in the head, but with the appeal dragging as long as the suspension, the decision making at the NHL's Department of Player Safety is once again in question.
Eric Gordon has taken on an expanded role on the Rockets and should have a big game Thursday on a night where COVID-19 is impacting games throughout the league.
The Hurricanes, Oilers, and Lightning all have nice matchups worth tapping into for the NHL Yahoo Cup on Thursday.
Jordan Mazzara looks over Thursday's slate as Teuvo Teravainen and the Hurricanes get ready to host the Red Wings.
This means daily testing for all players, as well as masking and physical distancing inside facilities and restricted activity on the road.
If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?
The NBA's best team for bettors? Surprisingly, it's the Cavaliers.
Don't set your Week 15 lineup before watching “Fantasy Football Live” on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Let our experts be your guide as they cover the latest news and sit-start advice.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold's powerful long-range effort capped Liverpool's comeback Thursday in a 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League that kept Jurgen Klopp's team in touch with first-place Manchester City. The England right back took a touch and smashed a shot from 25 meters high into the net in the 87th minute at Anfield, adding to first-half goals by Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. With his 15th league goal, Salah has now matched Leicester striker Jamie Vardy’s re
TORONTO — Tom McDonald didn't get much sleep Wednesday night. In the hours after the Ontario government announced capacity at sports venues will be capped at 50 per cent in response to the latest wave of COVID-19, the senior vice-president of ticket sales and service for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment — owner of both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors — and his team went to work. Calls, plans, meetings. All virtually, of course. "It's been a little busy," McDonald said Thursday afternoon in
As a result of this week's massive spate of positive tests, the NFL and NFLPA have struck an agreement for revised testing thresholds set to start next week.