Red-hot Canucks can still make the playoffs

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Tom McDonald didn't get much sleep Wednesday night. In the hours after the Ontario government announced capacity at sports venues will be capped at 50 per cent in response to the latest wave of COVID-19, the senior vice-president of ticket sales and service for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment — owner of both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors — and his team went to work. Calls, plans, meetings. All virtually, of course. "It's been a little busy," McDonald said Thursday afternoon in