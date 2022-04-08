Red flag warning for fire danger in Sacramento Valley is earliest ever
A red flag warning is being issued for parts of the Sacramento Valley this weekend due to the potential fire danger from gusty north winds. The warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. on Saturday morning through 5 p.m. on Sunday evening when winds will combine with “very low humidity and a mosaic of dry fuels,” National Weather Service Sacramento said. The spring warning is the earliest red flag warning that NWS Sacramento has issued.