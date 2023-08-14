How the Red Cross is helping Hawaii wildfire victims

CBC

Three people, including a child, have been injured in a "targeted" shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.Police said they were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade around 6 p.m.Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene tonight that two of the victims were men — one in his 50s and the other in his 80s."They are both in serious but non-life-threatening condition," Kranenburg said. "One of the victims was a child under the age of five. They have superf