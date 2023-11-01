Red Arrows pilots ‘sexually harassed and bullied’ women, damning report finds
Red Arrows pilots ‘sexually harassed and bullied’ women, a damning report has found.Source: (images are getty)
Red Arrows pilots ‘sexually harassed and bullied’ women, a damning report has found.Source: (images are getty)
“I'll miss you forever and love you always,” Ryan Wolfe wrote Monday
One of Canada's top curlers, Brad Gushue, says the World Curling Federation's planning and delivery of the Pan Continental Curling Championships taking place in Kelowna, B.C., this week is an embarrassment to the sport and the competitors.Gushue is angry about a number of issues relating to this year's event, including players having limited space to warm up and practice, largely because of the decision to hold the event in a community curling club rather than an arena that is equipped with more
The Raiders became the first team to make a coaching move this season, dismissing Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler after just a year and a half.
Joe Rogan absolutely cannot believe one judge scored the fight 96-93 in favor of Tyson Fury over Francis Ngannou.
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley remembers looking up during a game in front of his hometown crowd in Sydney, N.S., a few years ago and seeing a boy with a No. 77 jersey and the name Hinkley on the back.The boy had a big smile on his face, Hinkley recalled."That is one of my proudest moments, and I'll never forget it," he wrote in an Instagram post Monday.Hinkley, 19, has been reflecting on his hockey career after a medical exam Friday revealed a lesion on his brain, ending
The Flames have recorded a mere five points through their first nine games of the 2023-24 NHL season.
The quarterback has shared his love of golf with his family many times before
Chael Sonnen is baffled by one aspect of the expected fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.
Jack Nicklaus on playing golf: "I would like to go play again, I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls."
The Russian, who came through qualifying, posted a career-best victory, winning 6-3 6-4 in under two hours.
The San Francisco 49ers were at it again during Tuesday's NFL trade deadline day, acquiring former No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.
William Nylander etched his name into the Leafs record books in Toronto's loss to the Kings.
Elliott was integral to Lewis Hamilton’s string of world titles but Mercedes have won only one race in the last two seasons.
Toronto's big trade-deadline addition is set to hit the open market this winter, and will force a big decision from Blue Jays' brass.
HALIFAX — A sold-out crowd of 6,421 soccer fans braved close to freezing temperatures Tuesday night to watch Canada beat Brazil 2-0 in women’s soccer action at outdoors Halifax stadium the Wanderers Grounds. It wasn’t until midway through the second half that fullback Ashley Lawrence of Toronto was able to make a solid cross to forward Jordyn Huitema of Chilliwack B.C., who was ready at the far post to head it straight past Brazilian goalkeeper Luciana and into the back of the net about 70 minut
After a mediocre NASCAR season with its current Mustang, Ford Performance said Wednesday it will use its top-of-the-line Dark Horse in the Cup Series next year. The Dark Horse is considered the blue-ribbon model of the Mustang lineup, with a starting price tag for consumers close to $60,000. Joey Logano won the Cup title last year in the Mustang and Ryan Blaney will be in a Ford on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway when he challenges for the championship in the final race for the current model.
Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 9.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
The Rangers were one win away from winning the World Series in 2011, but this time they hope to accomplish the feat.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!